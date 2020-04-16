Updated 6:46 p.m.: Pogo gold mine 87 miles southeast of Fairbanks has confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 in employees, according to a news release Thursday afternoon.
The three new cases were as of Thursday morning, though Pogo did not clarify when the cases were confirmed.
The mine states that the symptoms of the three employees are "mild to moderate" and that they are in isolation off-site and being monitored by the company's medical staff.
These three cases are in addition to three previous cases in employees who have since recovered, the news release states.
The first Pogo employee to contact the disease tested positive April 4. A spokesman for Pogo's owner corporation Northern Star Resources Limited could not confirm if the five other employees contracted the disease from the first employee to test positive.
The mine, which employees 420 people, is taking precautions such as taking the temperature of employees regularly to stem the spread of the disease among its workforce, according to the news release.
The new Pogo cases were not included in the seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 announced by the Department of Health and Social Services on Thursday. State data is measured on a midnight-to-midnight time frame, meaning the cases confirmed Thursday by the mine will be reported Friday.
Thursday's seven confirmed cases consist of two cases in Juneau, four in Anchorage and one in Kodiak. This is the first confirmed case on Kodiak Island.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough has not seen any confirmed COVID-19 cases in four days, a streak state health officials attribute largely to aggressive and early testing. The borough still leads the state in the percent of population that has been tested, coming in at 2.62% of the borough's population of 95,898, according to state data.
The state health department rolled out new hospital statistics on its COVID-19 dashboard Thursday. According to the data, two individuals in the Fairbanks North Star Borough are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 concerns or who are under investigation for possible COVID-19 diagnosis.
Fairbanks has an inpatient capacity of 103 beds, 24 of which are currently in use; an ICU bed capacity of 13, four of which are in use, and 19 ventilators, one of which is being used. The data clarifies that these are total numbers that include both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients.
A total of 8,735 tests have been performed statewide, 2,513 of which have been performed in the Fairbanks area.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy told reporters Thursday evening he hopes to begin opening certain sectors of the economy such as retail in the coming weeks but does not have any concrete time frame, noting movements toward relaxation of mandates largely depends on how case numbers behave over the rest of the month.
Of the 300 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, 110 individuals are reported to have fully recovered, Dunleavy said citing state data, adding that those numbers are better than many other states. He attributed the success so far at mitigating mass spread to Alaskans following health mandates.
