The Fairbanks North Star Borough has seen its first day with a single-digit COVID-19 case count in more than a week with only three additional Fairbanks resident cases reported Tuesday.
The new Fairbanks cases were among 50 total cases reported by the state health department.
Anchorage residents made up 31 of the new cases. Four nonresidents in the Anchorage area also joined the Tuesday case total.
The remaining cases were scattered among the Northwest Arctic Borough, Wasilla, Aleutians West Census Area, Eagle River, Kodiak, Kotzebue and Palmer.
Five of the resident cases involve individuals under the age of 19. Another 23 are Alaskans between the ages of 20-39. Data over time shows a significant portion of the state’s resident cases involve individuals ages 20-29. Three of the new cases involve residents over the age of 60.
These new numbers bring the state resident case total to 6,950 and the total number of nonresident cases to 936 since mid-March.
At least 34% of the state’s resident cases are listed by the health department as “recovered.” This means individuals who no longer require isolation from others. However, this percentage could be higher than listed taking into account a delay in case follow up from overloaded contact tracers, according to Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink.
One more individual has become sick enough to warrant hospitalization, bringing the total number of coronavirus related hospital stays across the state to 266 to date. Currently there are 39 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide along with another four patients who are under investigation and await test results.
There are two confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Interior.
A total of 431,191 tests have been performed statewide to date — about 24,850 have been performed in the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
The United States coronavirus death toll topped 200,000 Tuesday, according to the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 data tracker.
