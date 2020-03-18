Updated 7:28 p.m.: Alaska has three new cases of COVID-19 announced by the Department of Health and Social Services Wednesday afternoon –– totaling nine statewide.
Two of the new cases were found in Anchorage and one in Seward. Including the newly announced cases, all confirmed cases in Alaska are still considered "travel related," meaning thus far there is no community spread, Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink noted in a call with reporters Wednesday. Two of the new individuals who tested positive were traveling from the Lower 48 and one from Europe, she added.
The three cases announced Wednesday follow three announced Tuesday. Of the nine total cases, three are in Fairbanks.
The two new cases in Anchorage are of "older" individuals and the one in Seward is of a "younger" individual, according to Zink. She did not provide any additional details on the gender identities or exact ages of the individuals but added that all nine positive cases so far are in stable condition.
Zink later clarified that individuals referred to as "young" are typically in their 20s or 30s, "older" in their 50s and 60s and "old" or "elderly" in their 70s and above. While no tests have come back positive for children, Zink noted that a reference of children would refer to any individual under the age of 18.
Alaska has confirmed all nine cases in the last week.
Zink told reporters it is critical for state residents to practice extreme social distancing, maintain clean and sanitary spaces and heed government health alerts.
"We are in this increasingly small moment in time where we have the opportunity to slow things down before we have community spread," she said. "This is kind of our tipping point. The better we can do this now, the better off we're all going to be."
While the state is working daily to increase testing capacity, Zink stated plainly that she has concerns about the ability of Alaska's health care infrastructure to handle the outbreak. To that end, she urged members of the public to only get tested for the disease if they are experiencing symptoms, so as to not "needlessly" use up the state's testing capabilities.
The state had the capacity to test approximately 1,000 individuals as of earlier this week, Zink noted. As of Wednesday, the state reported 400 negative tests.
Zink noted that Fairbanks is in the process of increasing its testing capabilities, but she did not have additional information.
