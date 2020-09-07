Three juveniles being held at the McLaughlin Youth Center in Anchorage escaped the facility Sunday evening after attacking a staff member who was escorting them between units.
The Alaska Department of Health and Social Facilities, which operates the state’s juvenile offender facilities through its Division of Juvenile Justice, stated in a Monday evening news release that the three did not succeed in taking the staff member’s keys and radio. The staff member was treated for injuries and is expected to make a full recovery, according to the news release, which gave no other information about the attack or the severity of the injuries.
The incident occurred as the staff member was taking the three juveniles through “a secure outdoor section,” the news release reads.
“The staff member was able to get away from the youth and called for assistance from other staff,” the news release states. “MYC staff searched the campus but were unable to locate the youth. The Anchorage Police Department (APD) was contacted and is assisting in the investigation.”
Warrants have been obtained for the arrests of the three, who the department did not name because they are juveniles.
The Division of Juvenile Justice is investigating the escape.
The news release states that the last “significant assault and escape: at a Division of Juvenile Justice secure facility occurred in November 2014 at the Kenai Peninsula Youth Facility. Five youth offenders assaulted two staff members and escaped but were later arrested and charged.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the three youths who escaped Sunday is asked to contact the Anchorage Police Department by calling 3-1-1.