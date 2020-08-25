Five more Alaskans have become sick enough with coronavirus-related symptoms to warrant hospitalization, and three more Fairbanks North Star Borough residents have tested positive for the disease.
State health officials announced 72 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, confirmed in 71 state residents and one nonresident in Anchorage.
Anchorage residents made up 43 of the new cases. The remaining were scattered among Kenai, Bethel, elsewhere in the Bethel Census Area, Sutton, Valdez and Willow.
State virus reports are based on the permanent residence of individuals who test positive. For example, not all of the 561 total Fairbanks borough residents to have tested positive did so or were present in Fairbanks at the time of infection.
A total of 4,810 Alaskans have tested positive for the disease since it first arrived in Alaska in mid-March.
The state reports a total number of 40 Alaskans currently hospitalized with a confirmed case of COVID-19. Another three hospital patients statewide are under investigation for the disease and await test results.
No new deaths were reported Monday after a heavy weekend with three deaths linked to COVID-19 reported in three consecutive days.
A total of 330,503 tests have been performed statewide to date, about 13,100 of which were conducted in the last week.
