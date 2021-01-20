Fairbanks area elementary school students converged on school buildings for the first time since March on Tuesday. Public education officials said they felt prepared, and the return to school went fine.
Later, at least 60 people, mostly teachers, gathered outside the school district headquarters to protest schools opening, which is happening despite workers safety concerns and despite COVID-19 case counts that are keeping the district in the operational high risk zone for virus transmission.
Also, district officials met with public employee union officials on Tuesday to talk about possible contract changes to address worker safety issues, such as workers’ compensation benefits if a teacher or staff member catches COVID-19 on the job.
Multiple principals, the assistant superintendent over primary schools, the school board president and one teacher were contacted for interviews.
“Considering that it has been 10 months since we last had normal school, things went surprisingly well,” said Mark Winford, principal at North Pole Elementary School. “Staff and kids were excited to see each other. The COVID mitigation systems that we have in place worked well, and we will continue to refine them. All in all, a great start.”
Kate LaPlaunt, assistant superintendent for elementary schools, said she was in contact with many principals and was hearing positive reports.
“Just about every single person said it’s going great,” LaPlaunt said. “We’re just so grateful and thankful that families understand the importance of sending their kid to school with a mask.”
Officials were still compiling the overall number of elementary students who showed up for in-person learning. As of Friday, they expected at least 3,543 students, but they did not hear back from every district family, according to numbers provided by Yumi McCulloch, director of public relations for the school district.
LaPlaunt said the average elementary class size is 13 students. Nine classes districtwide have 20 or more students, she said. “That’s out of hundreds of classrooms.”
School board President Tim Doran said he visited multiple schools and felt they were doing a “bang up job.”
Thad Keener, principal at Arctic Light Elementary, said he felt like the school opening went smoothly for everyone.
“We had a great first day: staff, students, parents. All our planning came together nicely,” he wrote in an email.
One teacher, Allison Curry of Joy Elementary School, was reached.
Curry was happy to be back in the classroom, she said. The students were a little quieter than normal, she said, probably because they were uncertain what school would be like.
“I had the same class as last year so I was thrilled to see my kids,” Curry said.
The challenge for teachers is juggling students both in the classroom and online, Curry said. Keeping that going into May feels daunting, she said. Other teachers feel the same way. Curry said she is worried that some teachers will leave the profession.
At least one student who went to school on Tuesday went home due to illness, according to LaPlaunt.
Under school district policy, students sent home or kept home due to illness will be required to provide a negative COVID-19 test, a doctor’s note or will be required to stay away from school for 10 days.
Public education union leaders met with district administrators for at least an hour.
Sandi Ryan, president of the teachers’ union, said in an interview prior to the meeting that they may seek contract modifications or a memorandum of understanding around worker safety issues, including work-from-home agreements.
“We want to make sure that what we get on paper is something that cannot be arbitrarily changed,” she said.
At the picket line, in which sign holders wore face masks and spread out on sidewalks on either side of the district administrative center, most of the protesters identified themselves as teachers.
They held signs that read: “I can’t teach from a body bag,” “Spread knowledge, not COVID,” “Protect our teachers,” and “Sick kids can’t learn.”
Phyllis Morrow, a retired university professor who joined the protest, said if groups of people congregating are unsafe, then in-person learning is unsafe.
Middle schools open Monday and high schools open Feb. 1.
