Updated 7:28 p.m. Alaska has three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Monday — one each in Fairbanks, Anchorage and Ketchikan, bringing the statewide total to six.
The new cases were announced by Gov. Mike Dunleavy in a meeting with reporters this evening during which rolled out two new health mandates closing bars and restaurants statewide to dine-in services beginning Wednesday at 5 p.m. and requiring 14-day self quarantine for any individual who has traveled outside of Alaska within the last two weeks.
Three cases have been confirmed in Fairbanks, two in Anchorage, and one in Ketchikan. All six cases have been classified as travel-related.
The first two Fairbanks cases, reported by the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital late Monday night, were identified in two older men who recently returned from outside Alaska.
Alaska Chief Medical Officer Anne Zink confirmed this evening that the two men traveled within Fairbanks after returning and while experiencing mild symptoms before being tested. Since the confirmation of the first two Fairbanks cases, state health officials have been tracking the movements and interactions of the two men. Zink added that she thinks nearly all individuals who interacted with the two men have been contacted.
Investigation into the movements and interactions of the third positive Fairbanks case is ongoing, Zink said, noting she was made aware of the third Fairbanks case as she was walking into the news conference this evening.
In the Ketchikan case, a news release from the Ketchikan Gateway Borough stated that the individual who tested positive has a history of travel to the Lower 48.
“Upon experiencing symptoms of illness, the individual self-isolated and sought testing through a Ketchikan clinic. The individual is an employee of the Ketchikan Gateway Borough,” the news release reads.
"Ketchikan Public Health officials have made contact with this individual and will continue to monitor his condition to ensure continued self-isolation," the statement reads. "Public Health officials will initiate a contact investigation and reach out to any person who may have come into contact with this individual. Public Health will notify and isolate additional persons as appropriate."
Borough employees who had direct contact with the infected individual will be self-isolating for a minimum of 14 days. Employees who were not in contact with the individual may return to work sooner, the borough statement reads.
The borough has contracted for a commercial disinfectant service for the entirety of the White Cliff Building, which is the borough's administrative center, and outside areas of the building.
"We want to reassure the public that we are working closely with Ketchikan Public Health to identify anyone who may be at risk for having contact with this individual," the statement reads.
No additional information was given about the new Anchorage case other than that it too is considered "travel related."
Zink categorized the three new cases as belonging to two "older" individuals and one "younger" individual in their 20s but did not provide additional details regarding the individuals.
This story will be updated.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.