State health officials announced the third COVID-19 related death in as many days Monday, bringing the state’s total coronavirus death toll to 84.
The deceased was an Anchorage woman in her 80s, according to a state report.
Also Monday, state health officials reported 345 new cases of the virus across the state including 47 cases confirmed among residents of the Fairbanks North Star Borough — 35 from Fairbanks, 10 from North Pole and two from elsewhere in the borough. This brings the borough case total to 2,281 since the pandemic first began.
Anchorage residents accounted for 158 of Monday’s cases. The rest were scattered across the state and included one nonresident case.
Hospitalizations rose by three Monday. There are currently 79 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are in hospitals across the state along with another 18 patients who are under investigation for the disease and await test results. Six of these patients are on ventilators, according to the state.
There are currently no confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Interior. Two hospital patients in the Interior are under investigation for the disease, however.
A total of 620,170 tests have been conducted, with 28,338 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 6.48%.
The test positivity percentage over the last week for the Fairbanks North Star Borough is lower at 4.67%. A total of 1,907 tests have been performed in the Fairbanks North Star Borough over the last seven days.
