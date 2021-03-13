Everyone knows about the curve when it comes to COVID-19 case numbers rising and falling throughout the year. But the effects of the pandemic on Alaska businesses had their own trajectory too, unique to each industry.
Alaska tourism was hit the hardest and is pushing to get back up, regardless of the obstacles. Without visitors, the hospitality and transportation sectors were slaughtered, gained some ground by holidays and are expected to gain some more. The real estate market has been favorable to some, and outdoors ... Well, Alaska outdoors is welcoming everyone and all, as long as you are quick enough to get your bike and skis.
Tourism industry getting back up
Before the pandemic, tourism in Fairbanks had been seeing record growth for the last five years, but in March, businesses started losing revenue and closing, according to a Explore Fairbanks report. The railroad stopped its passenger service until July. The summer tours were canceled.
Fewer visitors meant less demand for services, and the local leisure and hospitality businesses cut jobs by 41%, according to the Explore Fairbanks report.
“They were slaughtered because of social distancing and travel,” said economist Neil Fried, representing the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
By the end of summer 2020, Alaska’s peak season, the virus-damaged industry saw modest improvement. Alaska Railroad went back to weekly service and while airlines passenger load was still more than two times lower than a year ago, it was a significant jump up compared to spring.
Another uptick in tourism happened around the holidays with Delta and Alaska Airlines bringing back flights. The Alaska Railroad kept its regular Aurora Winter Train and added mid-week dates in March.
Despite the obstacles, the future holds hope for the tourism industry. Airlines are expecting 2.5 times more visitors this upcoming summer than in summer 2020 — only 16% below pre-pandemic level, said Melissa Stepovich, communications manager for the Fairbanks International Airport. The airport is also bringing in more flights and airlines, and state officials are looking for ways to work around the Canada cruise ships ban.
Next year, when and if the travel patterns begin normalizing hospitality will gain about half of the jobs it lost in 2020, Fried said.
The tourism director at Explore Fairbanks, Scott McCrea said: “When people are ready to travel, what they are looking for is wide spaces, national parks and fewer crowds. Alaska is the place that people are looking to experience. We are an ultimate social distancing destination.”
Retail getting traffic around holidays
Since people generally had less money to buy things, the retail industry also suffered economic losses, setbacks and closures that persisted into the fourth quarter of 2020, economist Jenna Luhrs wrote in a report by the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
Great Alaskan Bowl Company was one of the local businesses that took a big financial hit early in 2020 and needed to scale back on employment and inventory, retail manager Emily Berriochoa-Bratcher said.
“We got down to the bone on manufacturing,” she said. “I would reorder new stuff only when it was absolutely time to reorder.” The management adjusted various business costs to run the store as skinny as possible and welcomed the financial help front the government.
The holiday season brought in some relief, with people finding ways to do their gift shopping and a couple holiday bazaars happening in Fairbanks to support small businesses.
This year, the retail industry is expected to gain around 5.5% to offset some of its losses, according to the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
The housing market favors some homeowners
Despite the economic hardships the pandemic brought, house purchases went up when in spring the Federal Reserve lowered the interest rates nationally and gave some people a chance to buy a better house for a better price.
In Fairbanks, house purchases grew by 5% in spring, mostly for three- and four-bedroom houses, while smaller houses were purchased less, according to the Fairbanks North Star Borough quarterly research.
The president of Denali State Bank, Steve Lundgren, said that a lot of the home buyers were middle-aged people who’ve owned a house and were trying to buy a more expensive one.
Outdoors sports businesses are booming
With the pandemic holding people from gathering indoors, gyms closed and entertainment scarce, outdoor activities boomed — and so did the outdoors-oriented businesses.
“Going outside and doing things is having a renaissance,” said Bruce Thomas, the operations manager at Beaver Sports. “People want to be outside and safe.”
Beaver Sports has been steadily busy, with both summer backpacking gear and winter sports equipment sell well during the pandemic, Thomas said.
“We almost sold all the snowshoes that we had,” he said. “They weren’t even orderable: the company making them used all the materials they had.”
During the pandemic, Beaver Sports have been seeing a lot of customers new to outdoor sports who have been buying typically cheaper entry-level gear or renting equipment, Thomas said. “It’s buying things like the first bike, not fourth or fifth,” he explained. “Nationwide, everyone is trying a new sport and trying something different.”
The higher demand for outdoor equipment placed the supply chain “in a state of turmoil,” Thomas said. For the upcoming summer, some of the manufacturers already told Beaver Sports that they are done taking orders.
Still, Beaver Sports expects the summer to be “good for sales” and “continuing on the growth phase.”
For Play it Again Sports that focuses on team sports, the year was less spectacular, but the sales from individual sports equipment balanced it out, the store owner Toby Dougherty said. He said hopes that the upcoming seasons will be more predictable.
“Normalcy,” he said, “Normalcy would be awesome.”
