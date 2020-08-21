COVID-19 cases rose 15% last week among Alaska residents, state health officials outlined in a recent weekly coronavirus report.
Anchorage resident cases made up more than half of those cases and the area is still categorized as a hotspot with 286 new cases reported during the week ending Aug. 15.
That being said, health officials project that cases will slowly trend down if mitigation efforts remain consistent with the status quo.
“Currently, cases are predicted to halve about every 22 days based on the current case trend, an improvement from last week, when cases were predicted to halve every 38 days; however, this will depend on a continued effort among Alaskans to slow the spread of transmission through physical distancing, masks and limiting contacts,” the report reads.
A majority of new cases are still reported in Alaskans in their 20s, state officials noted, and most transmission is linked to social gatherings.
On Thursday, the state reported 86 new cases of the disease among 84 residents and two nonresidents.
Fairbanks residents made up 10 of the new cases and one North Pole resident has also tested positive.
Anchorage residents made up 41 of the new cases and the remaining cases were scattered among Juneau, Palmer, Wasilla, Kotzebue, Bethel, Eagle River, Kenai, Kodiak, Utqiagvik, Big Lake, Douglas, Houston, Ketchikan, Nome, Valdez-Cordova Census Area and the Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area.
These new cases bring the cumulative total number of resident cases to 4,520, about 70% of which have been deemed active cases by the state health department.
One mining industry worker from out-of-state has tested positive in Juneau, as has another mining worker whose currently location is under investigation.
A total of 812 nonresidents have tested positive while in Alaska. About 77% of these are currently active cases.
Three new Alaskans have become sick enough to warrant hospitalization, bringing the state’s cumulative total to 187. Currently there are 45 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized statewide and six additional patients who are under investigation and await test results.
No new deaths were reported Thursday.
A total of 312,647 tests have been performed to date.
