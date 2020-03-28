For people with nowhere to go, a local nonprofit is opening a “warming center” at the J.P. Jones Community Development Center starting Tuesday.
The new program, hosted by a nonprofit known as The Bridge, will offer restrooms, outlets to charge phones, dinner and assistance with employment and housing, according to Linda Setterberg, reentry services director with The Bridge.
Hours will be 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays.
“They say there is a need, but we don’t know exactly how big the need is,” Setterberg said.
Social distancing guidelines caused by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the warming center operated by another nonprofit, No Limits Inc., to reduce its capacity to nine people at a time.
There are no known cases of COVID-19 among homeless people in Fairbanks, but officials believe it is a matter of time and that offering a place for people to at least use the restroom and wash up would be helpful in slowing the spread.
“I don’t think there is any place to use the bathroom in town with so many businesses closed,” Setterberg said.
The J.P. Jones center is located at 2400 Rickert St. in South Fairbanks. The warming center operated by No Limits, Inc., is located at 1616 South Cushman St.
Setterberg said The Bridge decided to serve dinner at the warming center after the Fairbanks Rescue Mission, the area’s largest homeless shelter, closed its nightly dinner service to walk-ins during the coronavirus outbreak.
“I am trying to work with agencies to get food and volunteers for that,” she said. “We also are going to buy boots. We’re going to buy some breakup boots for people.”
The new warming center will start with a small area of the J.P. Jones center and grow if needed, Setterberg said.
“If we need to go bigger, there are two ballrooms we can use,” she said.
Homemade face masks are also planned to be collected to hand out.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.