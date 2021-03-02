Ten new deaths from the COVID-19 virus were reported over the weekend in Alaska, including two Fairbanksans — a man in his 80s and a woman in her 70s — as well as a North Pole woman 70 years or older.
Half of the newly reported deaths happened in the Anchorage area with one in Bethel Census Area and one in the Northwest Arctic Borough.
Only one death in Anchorage was recent; the rest were identified through death certificate reviews. The number Alaska deaths now stands at 297.
Continuing a trend of declining transmission rates across the state, the virus brought 385 new coronavirus cases over the weekend. Of those, 30 were in Fairbanks, four in North Pole, one in Healy and one in the Southeast Fairbanks Census Area. Places that saw more than 10 cases include Anchorage with 95, Wasilla with 83, Palmer with 36 and Petersburg with 27.
Meanwhile, almost 156,000 Alaskans received at least their first vaccine dose, which is about 21% of Alaska’s total population. Alaska continues to lead the country in vaccinations per capita.
Open vaccine appointments in Fairbanks
More than 270 vaccination appointments for March 4 and 106 appointments for March 9 are still available at the Carlson Center.
Other locations around Fairbanks that are administering the vaccine include Costco, Safeway at University Avenue, Fred Meyer West, Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, Fairbanks Cancer Care Physicians, Chena Health and Walmart. “A person would need to call and confirm dates/times for these locations,” Lanien Livingston, the public information officer for the borough, wrote in an email to the News-Miner.
The eligibility stays the same: seniors 65 and above, health care workers, people 50 and above with high risk medical conditions or people with jobs such as essential workers or those in congregate settings. Additionally, people who assist a senior to get a vaccine or support someone with poor health are also eligible to be vaccinated. Read more about eligibility and schedule your appointment at covidvax.alaska.gov or by calling 907-646-3322.
TCC offers vaccines to teachers, protects 4% of all Alaskans
Tanana Chiefs Conference now offers vaccines to the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District, in addition to their patients, employees and their households. School district employees can call 907-451-6682 ext. 3601 to schedule their appointment.
TCC administered more 10,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine throughout Interior Alaska, more than half of those in rural Alaska communities. These vaccinations contribute to 4% of all of the COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Alaska.
“This is a major accomplishment in ensuring the health and safety of our tribes, tribal members, and for the Fairbanks community as a whole,” said Chief PJ Simon.
“I would like to thank all of the employees who have worked tirelessly over the past 45 days to ensure that these vaccines make it out to our communities.”
New vaccination clinic in Denali Borough
In the Denali Borough, registration is open for a new COVID-19 vaccine clinic on March 12. A clinic for the second dose is set for April 9, with times yet to be determined.
The vaccinations will take place at the Tri-Valley Community Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Here is how to register: First, go to covidvax.alaska.gov and take the eligibility quiz. Then, click on “Find a COVID vaccine provider.” Scroll down the page until you see “Tri-Valley Community Center.” Select that and complete the online registration.
An individual email address is necessary for registration. If you do not have an email address, call 907-646-3322 for assistance. That helpline is available Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and weekends 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
This clinic is held in cooperation with public health and local health care providers.
