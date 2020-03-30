A Tanana Chiefs Conference employee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a TCC press release published this morning.
The organization cites that the employee likely contracted the disease from travel and is currently in home quarantine.
The organization implemented a mandatory 14-day quarantine order on March 12 for all employees returning from travel out of state. The infected employee returned to Fairbanks after that date and was not permitted to return to work, after which time the employee began experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19.
The individual was tested by TCC at that time and continues to recover at home, the organization said.
All individuals who are thought to have been in contact with the patient are being instructed to stay home and self-isolate for 14 days. TCC is in the process of working with the Department of Health and Social Services in tracing known contacts of the individual to ensure that any and all contacts are informed and TCC patients and staff are protected.
“I am praying that our employee and all others who have been impacted by this disease has a speedy recovery,” said TCC Chief and Chairman Victor Joseph, “TCC has been taking all of the necessary steps recommended by CDC to ensure that our employees are safe and healthy.”
The organization has taken additional steps by allowing non-essential staff to work from home, closing TCC facilities to all visitors and regularly disinfecting work spaces.
This story will be updated.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.