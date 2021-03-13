After Alaska opened COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone 16 and older earlier this week, Tanana Chiefs Conference also expanded eligibility to all Fairbanks residents age 16 and up starting Friday.
To get the vaccine, go to www.tananachiefs.org/vaccine-request.
More than a hundred appointments will be added daily, and registrars will contact patients in the order they sign up for a callback, said Leona Long, public relations specialist for Tanana Chiefs Conference.
“Please be patient with callbacks,” she added.
“All appointments are booked for (today) March 13 and next week, March 17,” said Lanien Livingston, public information officer for the Fairbanks North Star Borough. “We might see a few appointment openings with folks calling to cancel or need to reschedule, however I am again confident that these next PODs will remain full.”
Other places offering the vaccine in Fairbanks are the Carlson Center, Costco, Safeway on University Avenue, Fred Meyer West, Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, Fairbanks Cancer Care Physicians, Chena Health and Walmart.
As of noon on Friday, most of the places had no availability, but Chena Health offered around 200 slots for April.
Contact staff writer Alena Naiden at 459-7587. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMlocal.