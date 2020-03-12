The Tanana Chiefs Conference 2020 Convention is now limited in who can attend and what events will take place in light of COVID-19 concerns.
“We’re limiting participation in our convention to delegates and alternates only and key staff,” Chairman Victor Joseph said.
The convention, set to take place March 16-19, will carry out the needed business of organization, according to Joseph, including candidate questions and answers, a financial report, resolutions and elections. However, other events are postponed.
“Everything else will be rescheduled for a later date,” Joseph said.
All evening events, including the annual potlatch are canceled, Joseph said, and the organization is working with the Fairbanks Community Chamber of Commerce and Denakkanaaga to determine what they will be doing with their nightly gatherings Monday and Wednesday respectively.
For those still attending the conference, there will be precautions taken.
“We’re following all the CDC requirements and our own medical staff’s recommendations on how to approach this,” Joseph said.
These recommendations will include making sure they give adequate space between people and working with the Westmark in making sure things are safe and sanitized, according to Joseph.
The executive board made the decision on Wednesday.
“It was a difficult decision for our executive board to make but the safety of the people we serve, those we work with and the public — we want to make sure everybody will stay safe during these challenging times we are facing,” Joseph said.
