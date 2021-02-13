Alaskans in Interior villages and patients of Chief Andrew Isaac Health Center are now able to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
After vaccinating their senior patients and health care workers, Tanana Chief Conference health officials made the vaccine available to all their clients older than 16, as well as their household members, said Daniel Nelson, director of the pharmacy at Chief Andrew Isaac Health Center.
This move is an attempt to protect the population TCC serves more efficiently, explained Dr. Alisa J. Alexander, senior medical officer for Chief Andrew Isaac Health Center.
“For us, it’s really important to be able to get our patients vaccinated as quickly as we can and the people they interact with,” Alexander said.
TCC serves about 18,000 people, 12,500 of them living in Fairbanks and 5,500 in rural communities in the Interior. So far, they administered 3,600 doses in February and about 7,000 doses overall. On average, about 35% of the populations
covered by TCC received either the first or both doses, with villages having a higher percentage, Alexander said.
TCC receives the vaccine allocation from both the state of Alaska and from Indian Health Services, Alexander said.
“We’ve been very, very lucky with these allocations, and really, what we are trying to do is vaccinate as many people as quickly as we can,” she said. “We’ve probably been able to give first doses to most of the people who are really interested in getting the vaccine, and we need to work on a communication strategy to reach out to the people that are less interested or hesitant.”
TCC focused their initial efforts on rural communities, Nelson said.
Alexander explained that the pandemic has been extremely challenging, especially for communities that live off the road system and rely on flights for necessary goods and medical appointments. In addition, Bush residents often have limited access to health care in their communities.
Elders over 65 were first in line to get the vaccine in the villages, but just in a couple of weeks TCC opened it to everyone, reducing the logistical work needed to get the vaccine out and covering more people.
“Our goal is hitting herd immunity,” Nelson said. “And to reach that goal, the higher the percentage of individuals in the community who are vaccinated, the better.”
When it comes to Fairbanks, TCC officials took a step-by-step approach, offering vaccinations to people over 85 first.
“That’s when we were getting our feet on the ground and getting our processes going,” Nelson said. “It was a little bit slower when we were starting out.”
When the appointments would fill up slower, TCC expanded the age group eligible for the vaccine.
To make sure every senior TCC patient interested in the vaccine received it, they called them personally. Putting out the message through social media and Fairbanks Native Association were other ways to make sure people know they can get vaccinated.
“In Alaska Native community in Fairbanks, there is also a strong word of mouth; it’s a tightly knit community,” Nelson said. “I think it helped a lot in getting the message out.”
Besides vaccinating their employees, patients and their household members, TCC now offers the vaccine to partnering businesses, members of the Fairbanks Native Association and Doyon employees as well.
Nelson attributed the speedy vaccine distribution to a big vaccine allocation and bonds they’ve built with the community.
“We have a set group of patients that we serve and that we have a very strong relationship with; we’ve been their health care provider for their entire life, essentially,” Nelson said. “I think having those long-term bonds and that trust built there, that that’s been one thing that helped.”
Meanwhile, the state COVID-19 vaccine allocation is available to hospital-based health workers, nursing home residents and employees, people 50 years and older, various essential workers, teachers and daycare employees.
