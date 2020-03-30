Tanana Chiefs Conference has asked Department of Fish and Game Commissioner Doug Vincent-Lang to open an out-of-season moose hunt to provide food for rural residents who are isolated in villages as a result of restrictions imposed due the COVID-19 disease outbreak.
Most villages in Interior Alaska have now implemented travel restrictions which, according to a letter from TCC to Lang, is resulting in increased food insecurity. In response to a request for comment, Vincent-Lang sent several emails to the Daily News-Miner explaining that the department is evaluating whether there are surplus harvestable moose and that a decision may come in a week’s time.
Specifically, Tanana Chiefs Conference is requesting an emergency opening that allows communities to harvest “one or two moose” as needed and to self-report to the department. The Fairbanks-based nonprofit corporation, which serves 37 federally recognized tribes, also requested the department’s guidance on information needed by the state in order to approve an emergency out-of-season opening.
“TCC believes that the COVID-19 measures are equivalent to ‘dire emergency’ conformance in state game regulations,” the letter states.
The letter, which was sent March 25, requests “an appropriate allowance for an out-of-season hunt for villages in our region to provide food for residents who are isolated in their communities under the impacts of COVID-19.”
Travel restrictions between many villages and hub communities have limited the ability for residents to obtain groceries. On top of this, housing shortages, limited water and sewer infrastructure, limited numbers of health care professionals, and a large elderly population makes those living in rural communities particularly vulnerable, according to TCC.
“While life has not changed significantly for urban dwellers, rural residents must take above and beyond precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the letter states. “TCC villages, which already experience a constrained food supply, are now facing food security threats due to decreased flights and self-imposed travel restrictions.”
The measures implemented to prevent the spread of the virus are what constitute the basis for an emergency opening, Tanana Chiefs Conference argues.
“The situation begs for the immediate need of traditional food resources that are available in the local environs of villages,” the letter states. “The emergency opening is anticipated to provide nutritional needs for communities until transportation networks and emergency relief efforts are resolved.”
In his emails to the News-Miner, Vincent-Lang explained that the department is examining local stocks to determine if harvestable surpluses exist and “how such a general hunt could be prosecuted.”
“They are not requesting an emergency potlatch moose hunt. That opportunity remains available,” Vincent-Lang wrote. “They are requesting an emergency out-of-season food hunt outside of the potlatch hunt for local villages.”
According to Vincent-Lang, state law dictates that if a hunt is opened, it “may need to be opened to all Alaskans, not just local villages.”
“We will be discussing hunt structure options with the Department of Law. Also, taking animals now may impact future hunt opportunities, which is factoring into our considerations,” he wrote. “Bottom line, we are considering the request.”
Vincent-Lang said consideration may take around a week to conclude and added that the department is in contact with Tanana Chiefs Conference. He said that while hunts have been extended in the past when harvestable surpluses were available, the department has never opened a hunt when there were not harvestable surpluses
“I am also working to determine if there may be other options to address potential food shortages other than hunts which could bring non-local hunters into rural areas,” Vincent-Lang wrote.
