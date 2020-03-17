Tanana Chiefs Conference announced Tuesday it is restricting some of its services and allowing employees to work remotely.
"In light of the recent COVID-19 cases in Fairbanks, aside from core medical, behavioral health services, supportive and critical services, all other TCC services will be limited and allowing employees to work from home if possible," a TCC news release states. "TCC is suspending and reducing non-essential services delivered at the Chief Andrew Isaac Health Center. TCC will be contacting patients and asking to either cancel, postpone or deliver appointment by telephone or video conferencing. Patients who would like to keep their appointment can do so. TCC has begun cancelling elective surgeries, and elective radiology studies per the guidance of our health care partners."
"TCC is asking that patients should only come to CAIHC if absolutely necessary in order to prevent transmission of COVID-19 in our community. We strongly encourage people who have mild respiratory symptoms to stay home and call our CAIHC main number (451-6682), choose option 1 to reach all medical appointments and the care teams, for guidance from our team members," the statement reads.
TCC is also limiting patient travel to only those services that cannot be postponed for three months.