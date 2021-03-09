All Fairbanks residents 45 and older can get a COVID-19 vaccine through Tanana Chiefs Conference starting today.
“We are excited to be able to offer the vaccine to the greater Fairbanks community,” Chief and Chairman PJ Simon said in a prepared statement. “The more people within the community who are vaccinated, the closer we will get to herd immunity and the better protected everyone will be.”
To set up an appointment, residents can visit TCC’s website at www.tananachiefs.org/vaccine-request.
“There will be a limited number of appointments available each day, so we ask for everyone’s patience as our scheduling staff work through a large volume of requests,” TCC officials wrote in a news release.
From late December up to last week, TCC administered more than 11,000 doses of vaccines.
“Team TCC has been going the extra mile to ensure that patients are vaccinated in Fairbanks and the 26 rural communities we provide health care services to,” PJ Simon wrote in an email to the News-Miner last week. “The past couple months have been the most difficult and the most rewarding for Team TCC. Delivering vaccinations to rural communities brought logistical challenges from coordinating with Tribes and hosting vaccination clinics in Tribal Halls and schools to brutal weather conditions.”
By last Friday, TCC had administered both first and second vaccine doses to all 26 villages.
After vaccinating their senior patients, the organization made the vaccine available to all their clients and employees older than 16, as well as their household members. Then they expanded the availability to contractors, and in late February to employees of the Fairbanks North Star School District.
“I am proud of the staff here at TCC who have worked tirelessly to ensure that our tribal communities receive the vaccine,” Chief Simon said. “It is because of their hard work that we are now able to offer the vaccine to those who do not normally receive care at our health facilities.”
TCC plans to consider lowering the age range again as appointments become available.
