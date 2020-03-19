The Fairbanks Symphony Association, along with many other organizations, has canceled the remainder of its season of concerts and events. Those events are listed below:
• March 26 — Zhenni Li, piano recital
• March 27 — Rhapsody in Red & White Wine Tasting Gala
• March 29 — Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra, concert featuring Zhenni Li, piano
• April 26 — Season Finale: Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra & Chorus, Beethoven 9th
Additionally, they have postponed their annual Beat Beethoven 5K Race, scheduled for April 11, to a date yet to be determined.
If you have already purchased tickets or registered for any of the canceled events, you have two options:
1. Donate your ticket back to the FSO: Your tax deductible donation today means that the next time you join us for a concert or event, the FSO will be available and ready to share the joy of live music with you once more, as a healthy, vibrant and financially secure organization.
2. Request a ticket refund: The FSO will happily refund the cost of your event ticket(s). Simply go to our website at this link and fill out the online form. If we have not received your request for a refund by April 30, 2020, we will automatically accept your donation.
The Fairbanks Symphony Association is committed to its mission of bringing music to the Fairbanks community. And while the current crisis has us canceling events, we believe we all need music more than ever. We are looking forward to the time we can join together in the Davis Concert Hall and share with you our passion for music.
In that hopeful vein, Music Director Eduard Zilberkant and the Fairbanks Symphony Association have released their plans for the 2020-2021 concert season. The new season celebrates two very important milestones: the 50th anniversary of the formation of the Arctic Chamber Orchestra (ACO) and the 20th anniversary season of maestro Eduard Zilberkant as music director and conductor of the Fairbanks Symphony and Arctic Chamber Orchestras.
The season starts with a planned mid-September ACO tour, to points south along the Richardson Highway including Delta Junction, Glennallen, Valdez, and Cordova. Sitka Music Festival Artistic Director Zuill Bailey will be the featured soloist. The program includes two pieces for cello and orchestra by Tchaikovsky: his Pezzo Capriccioso and the Variations on a Rococo Theme. The concert also includes two works by American composer Aaron Copland: his Letter from Home and a suite of music from his ballet Appalachian Spring. The same program will be performed for the Fairbanks audience on Sept. 27 at 4 p.m.
Music Director Zilberkant has chosen to revisit some his favorite repertoire from the last 20 years to celebrate his anniversary season. The next offering is the Fall Showcase featuring the eminent American pianist and lecturer Jeffrey Swann. He will perform a solo piano recital on Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m. and then with the orchestra on Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. when he performs two compositions by Franz Liszt: the Totentanz (Death Dance) and Concerto No. 1 for Piano and Orchestra. The concert concludes with a performance of Gustav Mahler’s epic Symphony No. 1.
The Design Alaska Holiday Concert will occur on Dec. 5, and Dec. 6, with both performances starting at 4 p.m. As always, this is the must-attend concert of the year featuring the uplifting music of the holiday season performed by the Northland Youth Choir and the Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra and Chorus. This concert is also a major fundraiser for the Symphony Association that includes a silent auction, selfies with Santa and the famous Holiday Market Cafe.
The annual Sitka Winter Classics concert will happen on Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m. As of press time, the performer(s) have not yet been confirmed.
The annual Concerto Competition Winners Concert is slated for Feb. 28 at 4 p.m. The Concerto Competition itself is planned for Jan. 23-24, 2021, after which the winners and their compositions will be announced. Zilberkant has also programmed two other works dear to his heart for the concert: Richard Wagner’s Siegfried Idyll and Ottorino Respighi’s epic symphonic impression of the Pines of Rome!
American organist Alan Morrison returns for the Spring Showcase with a solo recital on March 25 and a concert performance with the orchestra on March 28, when he performs two staples of the organ repertoire: the Symphonie Concertante by Joseph Jongen and the majestic Symphony No. 3 by Camille Saint-Saens. Many will remember that this music by Saint-Saens was used extensively in the Babe movies and brought about a greater appreciation for the music by young and old alike!
Capping off the 2020-2021 concert season, Zilberkant has selected Georges Bizet’s opera Carmen. This semi-staged concert version will occur on April 23 at 7 p.m. and on Sunday, April 25 at 4 p.m. Guest solo vocalists include Elise Quagliata in the fiery title role, Dinyar Vania as the soldier Don Jose, Daniel Narducci as Escamillo the Toreador, and Madison Warren as the sweet and innocent Micaela. The rest of the cast is comprised of our wonderful Alaskan talent including David Miller (Juneau), Amy Horstman Ingram, MaryCatherine Moroney, Sylvain Demers, Bruce Hanson, and Walter Fourie. Theresa Reed is the stage director and Eduard Zilberkant conducts the season concluding performances. You won’t want to miss this electrifying performance with thrills and chills guaranteed.
Season tickets for the upcoming season go on sale this month at the Fairbanks Symphony website: www.fairbankssymphony.org. Membership and renewal forms will be available at the Spring Showcase performances next week in the Davis Concert Hall.
George Rydlinksi is the principal bassoonist and marketing manager for the Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra.