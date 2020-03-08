A structure fire that damaged an unoccupied home on Stacia Street is under investigation.
Fairbanks Fire Department responded to several 911 calls around 9:30 p.m. Saturday from neighbors reporting a house on fire at 1524 Stacia St., according to a City of Fairbanks news release. The University Fire Department and Fort Wainwright responded to provide mutual aid.
The fire was contained within half an hour and fire crews remained on the scene hours later, mopping up and keeping an eye on the scene.
The house on Stacia Street appeared to be vacant, with no one found inside. No injuries were reported. However, evidence at the scene indicates the fire may have been intentionally set and anyone with information is being asked to contact Deputy Fire Marshall Moira O’Bryant.
The release states that Fairbanks Police Department is investigating suspicious circumstances surrounding the fire as well.