Updated 12:45 p.m.: The man who died Sunday at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital due to complications linked to COVID-19 is a resident of the village of Fort Yukon, located about 145 miles northeast of Fairbanks.
Andrew Firmin, Fort Yukon's city manager, confirmed the report this morning, noting the man had been medically evacuated from Fort Yukon last week.
This marks the first COVID-19 related death for the small community of 600 that has seen an outbreak of at least 21 cases over the last two weeks.
The death was reported by Fairbanks Memorial Hospital officials in a Sunday afternoon press release that did not list the elderly man's community of residence. The information was included in today's state Department of Health and Social Services daily COVID-19 case report.
This marks the 21st Alaskan death linked to the disease, reported just days after the 20th death was announced by the state Saturday, also in Fairbanks.
The State Department of Health and Social Services reported 104 more cases of COVID-19 this afternoon in 98 residents and six nonresidents.
Of the new cases, three residents of the Fairbanks North Star Borough have been confirmed to have tested positive. No new nonresidents have tested positive in the borough according to today's report.
The Anchorage Municipality once again led today's daily case count with 64 residents testing positive.
The other resident cases include eight from the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, five from the Northwest Arctic Borough, four from the Kenai Peninsula Borough, three each from the Juneau City and Borough and North Slope Borough, two from the Valdez-Cordova Census Area, one each from the Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area, Aleutians West Census Area and the combined Yakutat and Hoonah-Angoon area and three whose location of residence remains unknown at this time.
This brings the total number of Alaskans to have tested positive for the disease since mid-March to 2,622, about 68% of which are deemed active cases.
Six more nonresidents have tested positive for the disease including one seafood industry worker in the Anchorage Municipality, one nonresident in the Ketchikan Gateway Borough whose reason to be in the state remains unknown and four nonresidents whose location and reason for being in the state remain unclear at this time.
This brings the total number of nonresidents to have tested positive to 584. It remains unclear at this time how many of those cases are still active.
One new hospitalization was reported today.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
