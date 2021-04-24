Alaska’s practice of informing travelers they needed to be checked for Covid-19 prior to coming to the state, be tested upon arrival or self-quarantine may have reduced transmission in 2020, according to a study published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Alaska’s airport traveler testing program identified 951 cases of Covid-19 from June to November 2020, according to findings released Friday, in the CDC’s weekly Morbidity and Mortality Report.
One out of 406 arriving travelers at Alaska airports tested positive for the virus, according to the study.
The program “might have contributed to Alaska’s low incidence during the summer by reducing opportunities for community transmission at travelers’ destination locations,” said the study’s six co-authors, who include Dr. Anne Zink, Alaska’s chief medical officer.
“Post-travel self-quarantine and testing programs might reduce travel-associated [Covid] transmission and importation, even without enforcement,” the study concluded. “Traveler education and community and industry partnerships might help ensure success.”
Under the program, travelers could be tested within 72 hours before arrival or upon coming to the state.
They also could opt to self-quarantine for 14 days without testing, according to the study.
Alaska’s testing program was for travelers arriving in Alaska by air, sea and road.
The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) focused on air travel for its study. It was done using standardized weekly reports from 10 Alaska airports.
“Although travelers entering Alaska by road and sea were also subject to these requirements, entry by road and sea was minimal after Canada began restricting non-essential transit on March 20, 2020,” the authors concluded.
Airports provided regular testing and reporting, which were not consistently available for the other modes of travel.
The authors studied air traveler testing choices, test results and information reported by airport personnel who ran the air traveler program.
• Of 386,435 air travelers arriving in Alaska from June 6–Nov. 14, the majority — or 48% — chose to be tested in advance of their trips.
• Nearly 30% — or 111,370 air travelers — were tested upon arrival.
• Ten percent opted to self-quarantine without testing upon arrival.
“An additional 15,112 persons received testing at airport testing sites; these were primarily travelers obtaining a second test 7–14 days after arrival, per state guidance,” according to findings from the study.
“Of the 126,482 airport tests performed in Alaska, 951 (0.8%) results were positive, or one per 406 arriving travelers,” according to the findings.
Airport testing program administrators said that “clear communication, preparation and organization were vital” for success.
Challenges included having enough personnel to do the tests, ensuring people could physically distance from one another, and managing expectations of the travelers.
The study’s authors underscored that mitigation efforts, such as vaccinations, physical distancing, mask wearing and avoiding gatherings, may have influenced the low incidence rate.
The study’s authors said that administrators of the airport traveler program were asked to report weekly on passengers who were screened for symptoms, tested for the virus or showed proof of testing upon arrival.
“In addition to comments provided in the weekly briefs, airport program administrators from all 10 participating airports were also asked to provide improvement recommendations; five airports responded in a narrative format, from which themes were extracted,” the authors said.
The CDC reviewed the study, ensuring they met federal requirements and reporting standards.
In addition to Zinck, the study’s authors are: Elizabeth Ohlsen, MD; Kimberly Porter, PhD; Eric Mooring, ScD; Coleman Cutchins, PharmD; Joseph McLaughlin, MD.
