A series of strong thunderstorms passed through the Tanana Valley west of Delta Junction on Thursday, dropping nearly 2 inches of rain in some areas, according to the National Weather Service.
While most areas had between a quarter and a half-inch of rain, some saw much heavier downpours. Just north of Fairbanks, the area between Skyline Drive and the Steese Highway got nearly 1.8 inches of rain Thursday evening.
Near Nenana, 1.6 inches of rain fell, mostly on Thursday evening.
Today, the rain moved south to the Alaska Range, which could see another 1/2 to 1 inch of rain through Saturday, and could cause high water on Alaska Range streams this weekend. People in the Alaska Range should be on the lookout for rapidly rising streams and be aware of the possibility of rock and mudslides through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
Mostly sunny skies are forecast for the Fairbanks area on Saturday, with highs in the upper 60s.