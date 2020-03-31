A state Superior Court judge has rejected a state employees' union request for an order forcing the administration of Gov. Mike Dunleavy to apply its stated social distancing and work-from-home policies to state employees.
The Alaska State Employees Association filed an injunction and restraining order against the state and Dunleavy last week over what union President Jake Metcalfe says is sustained inaction on state workers' requests to work from home amid the spread of COVID-19.
The filing requested an expedited hearing. Superior Court Judge Thomas A. Matthews issued a ruling rejecting the request.
Alaska Attorney General Kevin Clarkson celebrated the ruling in a statement issued this morning.
"Judge Matthews recognized that government power regarding how to address the COVID-19 pandemic, while continuing to maintain essential state services, is entrusted to the governor and not the judiciary," he said. "The state of Alaska is doing all it can to ensure the safety of our valued state employees.
“As noted by Judge Matthews in the court’s order, the issues faced by Governor Dunleavy’s administration in the ever-changing face of this pandemic are daunting, and the situation is ‘like trying to fly an airplane at the same time you’re building it'," he said. "These are unprecedented times, and we must all step up to do what we can to get through this pandemic while still keeping the state functioning to provide essential services to Alaskans."
The Department of Law claimed in a news release this morning that the ASEA's request for a restraining order would "effectively require the state of Alaska to close state offices and send roughly one half of the state’s workforce home, without any consideration for the role those employees play in state government or the risk to the broader public if those services were no longer performed."
The court has ordered a telephonic status and pretrial conference for April 6 at 3 p.m.
