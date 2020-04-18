Several drug overdoses were reported in the state last week and the Alaska Department of Public Safety has linked them to counterfeit pills.
The pills are round, light blue with an M30 marking and appear to be 30mg oxycodone tablets, according to a news release. However, when the state crime laboratory analyzed the pills, preliminary results showed that fentanyl, not oxycodone, was the primary component. Fentanyl is an extremely potent drug with a lethal dose estimated to be about 2 milligrams.
Overdosing on opioids such as fentanyl and oxycodone affects the part of the brain that controls breathing. As a result, breathing can become slow or stop. Symptoms can occur quickly and can be triggered by a much lower perceived dose of illicit counterfeit medications.
Use caution if you see these pills and do not handle them without gloves. Fentanyl can be absorbed into the body via inhalation, via the mouth or by contact with skin.
Call 911 if you observe someone with the following symptoms:
- failure to respond when spoken to
- failure to wake up when prompted
- slow to no breathing
- tiny pupils
- fingernails or lips are turning blue or purple
An opioid overdose is life-threatening and requires immediate emergency medical attention.