Two more Alaskans have died from COVID-19, according to state's COVID-19 data dashboard. This brings the state total to 14.
Both individuals are Alaskans who died outside of Alaska and who were residents of out-of-state long-term care facilities, one in Washington and one in New Jersey.
The state residency addresses of both individuals were listed as in Juneau, according to Department of Health and Social Services spokesman Clinton Bennett.
Both deaths occurred in early May but were only recently reported to the state. It remains unclear why there was a delay in reporting to the state.
The ages of the deceased individuals are yet unknown.
A number of other deaths included in the state's total also occurred out of state.
In addition to reporting the two new deaths, state health officials reported 20 new resident cases, including three who are Fairbanks North Star Borough residents.
The other 17 resident cases include seven from Anchorage, two from the Kenai Peninsula Borough, two from the City and Borough of Juneau, four from the Mat-Su Borough, one from Sitka and one whose location is unknown.
The state also reported 10 new nonresident cases, half of whom are seafood industry workers. All five seafood industry workers tested positive in the combined Bristol Bay and Lake & Peninsula boroughs.
The other nonresident cases include two visitors and one individual in Anchorage whose reason for visiting the state is unknown and one individual each in the Bethel Census Area and Nome Census Area. It remains unknown whether the Nome and Bethel nonresident cases are workers or visitors.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
