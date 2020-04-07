The Alaska Division of Forestry announced today it is suspending all burn permits — small and large scale — effective midnight April 30 in anticipation of impacts of COVID-19 on the state's wildland firefighting resources this summer.
The use of burn barrels, burning debris piles and any other burning activity authorized under previously issued permits will be prohibited on all state, private and municipal land.
Any person or business that violates the burn-permit suspension may be issued a citation to pay a fine or appear in court.
The statewide burn suspension does not include cooking, warming or signaling fires that are less than 3 feet in diameter and with flames no more than 2 feet high. It also doesn't affect commercially manufactured outdoor cooking and heating devices with built-in open flame safety devices.
The Division of Forestry is anticipating a wildland firefighter shortage because of COVID-19 travel restrictions and quarantine requirements. The division also cited the increased risk to firefighters of contracting and spreading COVID-19 when responding to human-caused nuisance fires.