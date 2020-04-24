Gov. Mike Dunleavy is encouraging Alaskans to “go camping” and recreate outside even if that means travel on the road system from one community to another.
Intrastate travel was previously prohibited under Health Mandate 12 except for essential travel. Now, Dunleavy says it’s OK to drive from one community to another to go camping or fishing as long as travel is only with members of the same household.
“We hope you go camping. We want you to go and visit the state,” he said in a livestream address Thursday evening. “You can get in your car, you can go and visit on the road.”
When asked about a concern of a likely increase in cases as individuals leave their homes more, Dunleavy said the state has acknowledged the risk, still maintains that the health of Alaskans is paramount but also feels that it’s important to allow Alaskans to make their own decisions.
“The state doesn’t have to really do anything to compel Alaskans, that’s not what we’re about, that’s not what I’m about,” he said. “We aren’t going to stop the virus, you can’t stop the virus at this stage of the game. We also have an economy that many of the health professionals also recognize is a key component. We’re confident that as we move forward we can have a balance.”
The state Department of Health and Social Services also announced a new health mandate Thursday outlining state guidelines for commercial fishing and charters to allow for operation but under specific parameters.
Workers traveling into a new community to work on commercial fishing vessels must wear a face covering while traveling to the community and must immediately proceed to their vessel or self-quarantine area as soon as they arrive to the community and adhere to a required 14-day quarantine period after travel. Additionally, workers must carry at all times documentation that they are confirmed “essential infrastructure workers,” and they are ordered to keep interaction with non-vessel workers to a minimum.
Vessel captains are required to sign a form agreeing to operate under the mandate guidelines, which include maintaining a ship’s log to track adherence with the mandate and noting that all workers have been screened for travel history and symptoms prior to beginning work on the vessel.
“Independent commercial fishing vessels” is defined as all catcher and tender vessels that have not agreed to operate under a fleet-wide plan submitted by a company, association, or entity that represents a fleet of vessels, according to the state. These guidelines do not apply to skiffs that operate from shore.
Health Mandate 17 goes into effect Friday and will be reevaluated May 20. The mandate can be found at www.covid19.alaska.gov/health-mandates/.
Dunleavy noted that outdoor day camps and day cares for children will be allowed to be open this summer.
Health Commissioner Adam Crum told reporters guidance on those rules will be released, but he did not add clarification.
Indoor fitness facilities and gyms will remain closed for the time being, but Dunleavy encouraged Alaskans to work with fitness coaches and trainers outside. Outdoor fitness classes are allowed for groups of 20 people or less as long as individuals remain 10 feet apart.
Dunleavy’s plan to reopen certain sectors of the state has been met with mixed reviews, with some expressing concern that the changes are being made too soon and will result in a spike in cases of COVID-19 and others urging the governor to open faster. Several people participated in a protest in Anchorage earlier this week alleging that stay-at-home guidelines infringed on their personal liberties.
The state reported two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, both in Anchorage. This brings the state total of confirmed cases to 337. Of those, the state reports that 209 individuals have recovered. The state has performed 11,473 tests to date.
No new hospitalizations or deaths were reported Thursday.
Thursday represented Fairbanks’ 12th day without any reported cases. The Fairbanks North Star Borough’s total confirmed cases still sits at 79, with 58 of those patients reported to have recovered.
