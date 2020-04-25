Alaska Health and Social Services Commissioner Adam Crum said Friday when speaking to members of the Alaska Chamber of Commerce that the state hopes to roll out phase two of the plan to reopen the state as soon as a few weeks from now depending on how case counts of COVID-19 behave.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy has told reporters he hopes to open the state’s economy as quickly as is safely possible, noting there will likely be an increase of confirmed cases but that he feels it’s important to get Alaskans back to work and to support the economy.
“We’re going to have cases. We’re going have people who get sick, probably have people get hospitalized, and we may have more deaths. But remember there are other things out there too that at this stage of the game are impacting people healthwise as well,” Dunleavy told reporters Friday evening.
Phase two may include opening restaurants up to 50% capacity for dine-in rather than the currently allowed 25% and the opening of theaters, bowling alleys, bingo halls and other entertainment facilities up to 25% capacity, Crum said Friday.
The plan also may include limited visitation opening up at long-term care facilities, according to a health department slideshow presented by Crum on Friday.
Until then, here are some state guidelines released as part one of the reopening plan regarding travel and recreation.
Lodging and overnight camping
These guidelines apply to campgrounds, RV parks, bed and breakfasts, hotels, motels and inns, and overnight cabins — all of which are required to operate on a reservation-only basis.
Businesses are encouraged, but not required, to take electronic payment and reservations over the phone to diminish human interaction. Businesses will be required to ask customers if reservations include only household members, although business owners and those taking reservations are not required to verify the customer’s answer. All businesses are also required to compile a mitigation plan to protect employees and patrons from the spread of COVID-19 to the best of their abilities and post the mitigation plan at the entryway to the business.
Non-household members are prohibited from sharing a tent, cabin, RV or room and must maintain 6 feet of distance from any other non-household members. Camp sites, tent sites and RVs must be spaced 25 feet apart.
All employees must wear cloth face coverings at all times and participate in hand-washing and cleaning of all surfaces on a regular basis. Any employee displaying symptoms of COVID-19 is required to stay home and may not return until 72 hours after a fever subsides.
Alaska state parks and campgrounds will reopen as snow melts, which will likely be around mid-to-late May, according to a Friday news release from the Department of Natural Resources.
The Division of Parks and Outdoor Recreation is working in close conjunction with the Department of Health and Social Services to put together guidelines for cleanliness and hygiene practices to be used while camping.
Public use cabins remain open for public use but increased cleanliness and hygiene practices are required. This means cleaning surfaces before and after use, packing out whatever you brought in and bringing cleaning products and hand sanitizer with you when traveling to a cabin.
More information on these guidelines can be found at www.bit.ly/3aAuNM4.
Intrastate travel
The state will now allow intrastate travel on the road system to camp or participate in outdoor recreation. This only allows for members of the same household to travel together and requires minimum stopping on the way to a final destination.
If a stop is needed, only one member of the family should interact with a third-party vendor, and that person is required to wash or sanitize hands before leaving the vehicle and after returning to the vehicle. Additionally, a cloth face covering must be worn at all times when interacting with third-party vendors or non-household members.
As with other state mandates, a 6-foot minimum distance is to be kept between non-household members.
More information on these guidelines can be found at www.bit.ly/2KtHzRY.
Day camps and day cares
In an effort to get adults back to work, the state will allow for the opening of child care facilities and day camps that following certain requirements outlined by health mandates.
This includes limiting the size of day care and camp groups to 10 children, maintaining 6 feet between children whenever possible and avoiding the mixing of children and employees in different day care or camp groups.
Day cares and camps are encouraged to be held outside whenever possible.
Similarly, care facilities and camps are required to compile hygiene and distancing guidelines for their organization and explain guidelines to parents and children “in an age-appropriate manner.”
Staff, employees and children over the age of 2 are required to wear cloth face coverings whenever possible and should participate in hand-washing or the use of hand sanitizer often.
More information on these guidelines can be found at www.bit.ly/351OHOS.
Fitness
While fitness centers and gyms will be closed for indoor exercise, the state has encouraged fitness coaches and trainers to hold reservation-only outdoor classes and running clubs as long as groups are made up of 20 people or fewer and individuals remain 10 feet apart.
The instructors are required to provide clear markings of where participates in the class can stand if it is a stationary class like yoga and to screen each participant before class for symptoms of COVID-19.
More information on these guidelines can be found at www.bit.ly/2yKDXbS.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.