State health officials have reported four more deaths linked to COVID-19.
The time frame of the deaths and residency of the deceased remains unknown at this time. The state will issue additional details on the fatalities later today. These new numbers bring the Alaska COVID-19 death toll to 64.
Also today, the state health department reported 143 new cases of the disease, 13 of whom are residents of the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
