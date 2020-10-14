Updated 4 p.m.: State health officials have reported four more deaths linked to COVID-19 among three Anchorage residents and one from Juneau.
The deceased involved a Juneau woman in her 60s, two men from Anchorage — one in his 60s and one in his 70s — and an Anchorage woman in her 20s.
The state listed these deaths as "new" but did not specify the timeframe in which they occurred.
These new fatalities bring the Alaska COVID-19 death toll to 64, keeping the state among the lowest death tolls in the country.
Three staffers in Gov. Mike Dunleavy's Anchorage office have tested positive for the disease, according to a statement from the governor's office this afternoon.
Both the governor and Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer have been tested, Dunleavy spokesman Jeff Turner wrote in an email, and both tests came back negative.
The group of COVID-19 positive staffers was discovered after one felt ill last weekend and received a test, which came back positive, Turner explained.
"The employee is in good health and is now self-quarantining at home," he wrote.
On Tuesday, all Anchorage-based employees in the governor's office and in the lieutenant governor's office were administered rapid tests. Two more positive cases were confirmed among staff.
At this point, the governor's office is allowing staff members who are able to work from home for the "next several days."
Also today, the state health department reported 143 new cases of the disease, 13 of whom are residents of the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
This story will be updated.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.