State health officials are reporting 91 new cases of COVID-19 statewide, confirmed in 67 new residents and 24 nonresidents.
Five more Alaskans have become sick enough to be hospitalized, bringing the total number of hospitalizations statewide to 125.
Two Fairbanks North Star Borough residents are among to newly confirmed cases reported today, bringing the borough total to 380 –– about 68% of which are deemed active cases.
The other 65 resident cases reported today include 53 residents from the municipality of Anchorage, five from the Kenai Peninsula Borough, four from the Matanuska-Susitna Borough and one each from the city and borough of Juneau, the Valdez-Cordova Census Area and the Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area.
These new cases bring the statewide total number to 2,797, about 68% of which are deemed active cases.
Twenty-four new nonresident cases were included in today's report, 11 of which are seafood industry workers in the Kenai Peninsula Borough.
The other 13 nonresident cases include three other individuals in the Kenai Peninsula Borough, one tourism industry worker and two others; four individuals from the city and borough of Juneau, one seafood industry worker, one visitor and two others; two unknown individuals in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough; one seafood industry worker in the Valdez-Cordova Census Area; and three other individuals in unknown locations at this time.
This brings the total number of nonresidents to 645. It remains unclear at this time how many of these cases are active.
Including the five new hospitalizations, there are 35 individuals statewide who are hospitalized with a confirmed case of COVID-19 and 11 others who are under investigation and await test results.
No new deaths were reported today.
