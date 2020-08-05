Two Fairbanks residents and one resident of North Pole were among the 59 new resident cases of COVID-19 reported by state health officials Tuesday.
Residents of the municipality of Anchorage accounted for 40 of the cases. The remaining resident cases were spread among Eagle River, Palmer, Wasilla, elsewhere in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Juneau, Ketchikan, the Nome Census Area, Aleutians East Borough, Hooper Bay, Utqiagvik and the Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area.
With some previous resident cases eliminated due to duplicate recording, these new cases bring the total number of Alaska residents to have tested positive for the disease to 3,394, about 70% of which are deemed active cases by the state Department of Health and Social Services.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration during a news conference Tuesday evening elaborated on an announcement made last week that nonresidents coming into the state will be required, as of Aug. 11, to have proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the trip and will need to present that proof upon arrival.
Health and Social Services Commissioner Adam Crum noted Tuesday evening that nonresidents who do not have a negative test can still be tested at Alaska airports but will now be charged a fee. Crum did not say how much the fee would be.
These new regulations were put into place in an attempt to encourage nonresidents to be tested before traveling to Alaska so the state can reserve its supply of tests for state residents, Dunleavy said.
“It allows us to have more resources to test more folks internally in the state of Alaska,” he said. “It’s not an attempt to keep people out of Alaska.”
One mining industry worker from out of state was included in a reported seven new nonresident cases of COVID-19 announced by the state Tuesday.
The others included two seafood industry workers in Seward, two unknown individuals in Anchorage and two unknown individuals whose location still remains under investigation. These new cases bring the total number of nonresidents to have tested positive while in the state of Alaska to 731. It remains unknown how many of these cases are active.
Cases considered “recovered” involve individuals who no longer require isolation.
One new hospitalization was reported Tuesday, bringing the cumulative total number of Alaskans hospitalized for the disease to 136. Currently there are 27 COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized statewide and another six patients who are under investigation and await test results.
There is only one COVID-positive patient hospitalized in the Interior and two others who are under investigation. Hospitalizations are organized by economic region rather than community, municipality or borough.
A total of 252,649 tests have been conducted to date. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous three days is 1.51%.
