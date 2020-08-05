Alaska saw a small reprieve from higher COVID-19 reports Wednesday with a combined 59 new cases among state residents and nonresidents, one more hospitalization and no new deaths.
Two Fairbanks residents were among the 56 state residents reported to have tested positive for the disease.
Anchorage residents once again made up more than half of the new cases with 36 area residents testing positive. The remaining resident cases were spread among individuals from Eagle River, Kotzebue, the Northwest Arctic Borough, Sitka, Wasilla, the combined Bristol Bay and Lake and Peninsula boroughs, Delta Junction, Homer, Juneau, Ketchikan, Soldotna, Willow and the Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area.
These new resident cases bring the state cumulative total to 3,449, about 70% of which are "active" by state health officials.
Only three new cases of the disease have been confirmed in nonresidents — one tourism industry worker in Juneau, one visitor in Anchorage and one other individual in Anchorage whose reason for being in the state remains under investigation.
A total of 734 nonresidents have been confirmed to have the disease while in the state of Alaska. About 76% of these cases are deemed active by state health officials.
The Department of Health and Social Services launched its new online database structure, which now allows the information to be filtered by residence status and occurrence. Viewers are also now able to see how many nonresident cases are active or recovered.
Recovered cases are those individuals who no longer require isolation, according to state health officials.
Currently there are 32 individuals hospitalized statewide who have tested positive for COVID-19 and six patients who are under investigation and awaiting test results.
A total of 257,279 tests have been conducted. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 2.75%.
