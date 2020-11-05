Another 405 Alaskans have tested positive for COVID-19.
Fairbanks North Star Borough residents accounted for 53 of these new cases, reported Wednesday by state health officials. Fairbanks residents made up 39 of these cases, another 13 were confirmed in residents of North Pole and one other case was found to be a resident from elsewhere in the borough.
Another 157 of the cases were confirmed among Anchorage residents. The rest were scattered across the state.
The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, remains high at 49.08 cases per 100,000.
The Fairbanks borough’s alert level is lower than the statewide average but remains in the “red zone,” according to the state’s alert level matrix. The current 14-day case average is 37.91 per 100,000 in the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
Hospitalizations continue to increase across the state. As of Wednesday there were 84 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in hospitals statewide along with another nine patients suspected of having the virus, according to the state. Nine patients are currently on ventilators.
A total of 627,758 tests have been conducted, with 19,119 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 7.12%.
The average test positivity percentage in the Fairbanks North Star Borough is slightly lower at 5.71%.