State health officials reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska residents Monday, four of which are Fairbanks residents.
These new cases bring the state resident case total to 4,309 and the Fairbanks North Star Borough case total to 495.
About 70% of the state’s resident cases are still deemed active cases, and about 71% of the Fairbanks borough’s cases are active.
Cases that are considered “recovered” involve individuals who no longer require isolation, according to the state health department.
Anchorage residents made up 36 of the 50 cases reported Monday. The others were scattered among residents of the Bethel Census Area, Wasilla, Juneau, Kenai, Nome, Nome Census Area, Utqiagvik and the Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area.
No nonresident cases were reported Monday.
The state health department reported one new hospitalization, bringing the cumulative total number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations to 175. Currently there are 32 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and one additional patient who is under investigation and awaiting test results.
A total of 305,648 tests have been conducted. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 1.71%.
