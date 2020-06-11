Alaska’s daily COVID-19 cases continue to rise with 20 new cases reported in residents and two new nonresident cases Wednesday.
This brings the total number of Alaska residents to test positive for the disease to 593 and the number of nonresidents to test positive in the state to 51.
The 20 new cases were confirmed in nine communities: seven in Anchorage, five in Homer, two in Eagle River, one in Nikiski, one in Seward, one in Soldotna, one in Wasilla and one in a smaller community in the Kenai Peninsula Borough.
The number reported Wednesday includes the six additional crew members of the Alaska Marine Highway ferry M/V Tustumena that tested positive Tuesday.
A total of seven crew member tested positive for COVID-19 after the first crew member got tested after reporting mild symptoms during the vessel’s nine community voyage along the Alaska Peninsula.
The ferry has now docked in Homer where it will remain for the foreseeable future. All future sailings for the vessel have been canceled.
Three of the infected crew remain in quarantine on the ship, along with an operational crew of 10, according to DOT Commissioner John MacKinnon.
The number of Alaskans currently in the hospital either for a confirmed case of COVID-19 or who are under investigation for the disease and await test results doubled since Tuesday, jumping to 22.
This is partially due to a reporting lag though, noted Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink. Hospitals are responsible for reporting their numbers and a number of hospitals were delayed in reporting, Zink told reporters Wednesday evening.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough has gone more than a month with a new confirmed case of the disease and as of last week, all active cases had recovered.
During a press conference Wednesday evening, Zink noted that Fairbanks was a good example of fast response to outbreaks. Fairbanks was once labeled as a hotspot after an outbreak at the Denali Center longterm care facility and another outbreak linked to a local physical therapy practice.
Zink pointed to fast isolation of active patients, increased contact tracing and responsible community action in wearing cloth face coverings and remaining away from others when possible — all practices that Zink encourages Alaskans to continue to follow.
No new deaths or hospitalizations were reported in Wednesday’s data reflect the previous 24 hours.
