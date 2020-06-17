State health officials have reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska today, 20 of which are state residents and seven of which are nonresidents. Six of the new cases are residents from the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
This brings the state resident case total to 696, the state total of nonresident cases to 84 and the Fairbanks North Star Borough case total to 102.
According to state data, 19 cases in the Fairbanks North Star Borough remain active.
The other 14 state resident cases are made up of: four from the Anchorage Municipality, two from the Mat-Su Borough, two from the Kenai Peninsula Borough and one each from the Ketchikan Gateway Borough, City and Borough of Juneau, Wrangell City and Borough, North Slope Borough, Sitka City and Borough and Kodiak Island Borough.
This is according to preliminary data provided by the state as of 11:30 Wednesday morning.
No new deaths were reported.
One new hospitalization was reported, bringing the cumulative state total of Alaskans hospitalized for the disease to 55.
A total of 23 Alaskans are currently hospitalized either for a confirmed case of the disease or who are under investigation and await test results.
About 35% of the state's total cases remain active.
This story will be updated.
