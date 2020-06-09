The Alaska Health Department has reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the last 24 hours, one of which is a resident of the Southeast island community of Wrangell. This is the first case for remote Southeast island community of approximately 2,500.
The new cases reported Monday include 11 new cases in Anchorage, two new cases in Wasilla, one case in Wrangell, two new cases in Homer, one new case in Soldotna and one case elsewhere in the Kenai Peninsula Borough.
These cases bring the statewide cumulative total to 563 residents to have tested positive since the virus first surfaced in Alaska in March. About 68% of those cases are reported to have recovered.
The Wrangell case was reported by the City and Borough of Wrangell Sunday but tallied by the state Monday. The Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium is working with the Alaska Section of Epidemiology and Public Health Nursing to trace the infected individual’s recent contacts.
The individual immediately isolated at home after receiving positive test results and remains quarantined, according to the Wrangell Unified Command, which is currently working to investigate the source of the case.
Residents of the community are encouraged to wear cloth face coverings around anyone outside their immediate household, avoid others when possible and monitor for symptoms. Those deemed close contacts of the infected individual will be contact by Public Health officials.
Additionally, the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities confirmed the M/V Tustumena — the Alaska Marine Highway System ferry which holds a quarantined crew member who recently tested positive for COVID-19 — is on its way to Homer.
The ferry currently holds 41 individuals — six passengers and 35 crew members, all of whom will be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival in Homer, the DOT noted in a Monday press release.
The infected crew member and the 16 other crew who were confirmed to be close contacts of the individual are in quarantine on the vessel.
The Tustumena will be sanitized upon docking and sailings of the vessel will be canceled indefinitely, the release notes.
No new deaths, hospitalizations or nonresident cases were reported Monday. A total of 65,912 tests have been conducted statewide.
