Alaska health officials have reported another Alaskan has died from complications due to COVID-19. This marks the 17th death of an Alaska resident due to the disease.
It remains unclear when the individual died, where the individual lived or whether they died in the state. At least four other Alaska deaths have occurred outside the state.
The state also reported 23 new cases of the disease in 19 state residents and four nonresidents.
Today's resident case tally included 13 new cases from Anchorage and two from the Mat-Su Borough. The other four are from the Ketchikan Gateway Borough, Kenai Peninsula Borough, Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area and Valdez-Cordova Census Area.
For the first time in three weeks, residents from the Fairbanks North Star Borough were not included in the daily case report.
The new resident cases brings the state total to 1,184, more than half of which remain active.
The four new nonresident include two individuals who tested positive in the Anchorage area, one in the Kenai Peninsula Borough and one individual whose location is unknown. The individual who tested positive in the Kenai Peninsula Borough is a visitor. The reasons for the other nonresidents' presence in the state remains unclear.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
