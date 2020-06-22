State health officials reported 10 more cases of COVID-19 Monday in six state residents of four communities and four nonresidents in two communities, bringing the number state residents to test positive for the disease to 761 and the number of nonresidents to test positive to 110.
The six state resident cases are made up of three residents of Anchorage and one resident each from Palmer, Wasilla and the North Slope Borough.
Just under 34% of the state's resident cases remain active.
The four newly reported nonresidents who have tested positive for the disease include one visitor in the Wrangell Petersburg Census Area and three seafood industry workers in the Haines Borough.
More than half of the nonresidents who tested positive for the disease are workers who traveled to Alaska to work in the seafood industry, according to state data.
About 31% of the state's nonresident cases were reported in the last week.
One new hospitalization was announced Monday afternoon, bringing the state cumulative total to 62.
Currently, 13 Alaskans are hospitalized either with confirmed cases of COVID-19 or because they are under investigation and await test results.
The state is one of several that have seen a sharp spike in case counts in recent weeks. This upward curve in Alaska began May 22, the same day that Gov. Mike Dunleavy officially reopened the state.
In past talks with reporters, Dunleavy has pointed to increased health care capacity in defending his choice to reopen businesses, churches and travel around the state.
More than half of the state's inpatient bed capacity is in use. About half of the state's intensive care unit beds are also in use, and about 8% of the state's ventilators are in use. These statistics include both COVID-19 positive and non-COVID-19 patients.
No new deaths were reported Monday. The total number of Alaskans whose deaths are attributed to COVID-19 remains at 12.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.