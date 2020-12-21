The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 185 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska, documented on Sunday.
Of the new cases, 180 were Alaska residents, none of the five non-resident cases have been identified as being in the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
In the state, there have now been 42,413 resident cases and 1,458 nonresident cases.
Alert levels based on average daily case rates remain high throughout the state.
Of the new cases documented Sunday, 37 were in people age 40-49, which was the highest number for any age demographic.
No new hospitalizations related to COVID-19 were reported by the state on Sunday. New information brought the hospitalization rate for COVID-19 in Alaska to 12.5%.
“Vaccines have begun arriving in Alaska but we all still need to maintain our COVID-19 protective measures to keep ourselves and others safe and healthy: coronavirus.dhss.alaska.gov,” the DHSS daily case count summery informs.
