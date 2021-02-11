Newly eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine today are education and child care workers; people age 50 and older working in essential jobs or with certain health complications; and people who live and work in congregate settings, such as homeless shelters.
Some pandemic response workers are also now eligible to receive the vaccine.
The state of Alaska announced Wednesday that enough seniors — the people most vulnerable to falling seriously ill from the virus — have been vaccinated that it’s time to expand vaccine access. Heidi Hedberg, director of the state public health division, said later at a news conference that 52% of Alaska seniors are vaccinated and the list is growing.
The new eligibility vaccination tier also involves people over age 50 with certain health complications, including obesity, smoking and pregnancy. They were previously further down in the line, while the state had planned to prioritize older frontline workers.
The list of frontline workers over age 50, and whose job puts them in close proximity to others, who are newly eligible for the vaccine includes first responders along with agriculture and grocery store employees and workers in finance, the energy sector, critical manufacturing, communications, utilities, the defense industry and “commercial facilities.”
The plan to inoculate education workers of any age was unexpected. Education workers under age 50 were previously lower on the priority list.
“We were completely surprised,” said Tom Klaameyer, president of the National Education Association’s Alaska chapter.
The state announced that education workers from preschool through 12th grade may get the vaccine. That includes education support workers such as janitors, food service workers and bus drivers.
School districts around Alaska have been advocating for education workers to be prioritized for the vaccine and education union leaders contacted were pleased.
Multiple districts have started offering in-person learning in recent weeks as COVID-19 case counts, hospitalizations and deaths decline.
“We all want to be in school,” Klaameyer said. “This is our job. This is what we signed up for is to teach face-to-face, but we have to do it safely and this is a big step forward toward that goal.”
Vaccine appointments are available through the state website at Covidvax.Alaska.gov.
An announcement from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services listed the high-risk medical conditions that qualify Alaskans 50 and older for the vaccine. Cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, Down syndrome, heart conditions, a weakened immune system from an organ transplant, sickle cell disease and diabetes are on the list.
People, such as health care workers and anyone age 65 and older, who were first in line remain eligible for the vaccine and can still make an appointment, the state announcement said.
The vaccine is also available to “limited pandemic response staff who may come into contact with the SARS-CoV-2 virus during outbreak response activities.”
Essential workers age 50 and older who work in transportation, government operations, hazardous materials, the chemical industry, housing and “hygiene products and services” are also now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
The focus is on essential workers who must be within 6 feet of other people to perform their duties.
Also newly eligible for the vaccine are people who live and work in psychiatric facilities, corrections facilities, group homes, domestic violence shelters, substance abuse treatment facilities and transitional living homes.
People with questions or who need assistance with scheduling a vaccine appointment can call 907-646-3322, which is staffed seven days a week.
The next tier of people who can get the vaccine—the date is to be determined—includes anyone age 55 and older, people age 40 and older with certain health complications and people age 16 and older who are frontline workers with health complications, live in multigenerational households and who live in communities with a high percentage of dry cabins.
More than 100,000 people have been vaccinated since the innoculations began almost two months ago with the most vulnerable people first in line. Seniors make up most of the 280 COVID-19 fatalities in Alaska.
The number of new COVID-19 cases reported for the Fairbanks North Star Borough on Wednesday was 22.
The Fairbanks Memorial Hospital reported on Wednesday morning that they had two virus patients.
