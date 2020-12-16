Gov. Mike Dunleavy and his chief medical officer, Dr. Anne Zink, said Tuesday that Alaska is entering the final stage of the coronavirus pandemic.
They see hope, they said at a news conference, but added that Alaskans should continue public health protocols awhile longer.
“We can see a way that this state and this county and, quite frankly, the world is going to get out of this,” Dunleavy said.
His optimism is borne out in the vaccines starting to arrive in Alaska and the COVID-19 data. The number of new virus cases statewide was reported on Tuesday as 284 cases, with 27 in the Fairbanks North Star Borough, according to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services’ online data hub.
That’s a drop from daily statewide case counts that have been 500 and higher in recent weeks. State officials are expecting the numbers to continue to level off, with some spikes due to social gatherings around the holidays.
A data entry backlog caused some irregularities in the daily case counts earlier this month, Dunleavy said. The state has since streamlined data collection processes.
“We are caught up now,” Dunleavy said.
Officials also see promising trends with testing positivity rates and hospitalization rates.
Hospitalizations spiked to 164 patients confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19 earlier this month and dropped to 132 patients as of Tuesday.
The strain on hospitals will be a “touch and go problem” for about another month, Dunleavy said. He said hospitalizations will be among the first numbers to decline as more and more people get vaccinated.
COVID-19 vaccinations are expected to begin in Fairbanks on Thursday with plans underway to inoculate 975 frontline health care workers employed by Foundation Health Partners, which operates Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. The first wave of vaccinations are also going to people who live and work in long-term care facilities and Alaska Department of Corrections infirmaries.
It’s not yet clear when essential workers, such as teachers, will be vaccinated.
Dunleavy said he plans to be vaccinated though he is not sure when. He recently had a flu shot and must wait before having a second vaccine, he said. He has friends who will not be getting vaccinated, he said, calling it a personal choice. Dunleavy thinks enough people will opt for the vaccine that it will effectively fight the virus, he said.
Zink went over some of the data, which shows a decline in the COVID-19 testing positivity rate. The credit goes to people who are following public health guidelines, she said.
“It really takes all of us together,” Zink said.
Dunleavy ended the news conference, which was streamed online, by asking people to continue to keep their distance from others outside of their household and to wear face masks.
Invoking the holidays, the governor requested that people look out for their neighbors and for businesses that might be struggling.
And when someone neglects to wear a face mask or “wears their mask all of the time,” “cut each other slack,” Dunleavy said.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.