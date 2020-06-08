The state tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to rise with eight new residents and one nonresident testing positive for the disease and a ferry worker quarantined after testing positive following a week-long voyage to nine coastal communities.
The eight state residents to test positive included five from Anchorage, one from Eagle River, one from Homer and one from the Southeast community of Douglas.
Anchorage and Homer have seen a consistent increase in daily cases recently with the Kenai Peninsula and Anchorage areas marked as hotspots by the state Department of Health and Social Services.
One of the cases announced today is a worker of the Alaska Marine Highway System’s M/V Tustumena who tested positive after a nearly week-long voyage visiting nine coastal communities.
The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities announced the case in a Saturday press release, noting the individual came into close contact with an estimated 16 of the 35 total crew on the vessel at the time of the voyage.
The ferry departed Homer on June 1, and visited Seldovia, Kodiak, Chignik, Sand Point, King Cove, Cold Bay, False Pass, Akutan and Dutch Harbor. The Tustumena arrived in Dutch Harbor Saturday morning. No crew left the vessel in Dutch Harbor.
The state reports that none of the 60 passengers were considered close contacts to the infected crew member but all have been advised to wear a face covering, monitor for symptoms and avoid excess contact with others for the next 14 days.
Discussing the ferry worker case in a statement released Sunday, Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink says traveling during a global pandemic remains “risky.”
“When deciding whether to travel, I strongly encourage everyone to carefully evaluate their own personal risk level, as well as consider the potential impacts to communities they may visit,” Zink said.
Concern remains similarly high regarding the steady increase in cases confirmed in nonresidents –– many of whom are seafood industry workers from out of state.
The state health department reported one new confirmed case of COVID-19 in an Anchorage-bases seafood industry worker Sunday.
The state’s commercial fishing industry brings in thousands of nonresident workers each year.
Out of the fray for the moment is the Fairbanks North Star Borough, which continues to enjoy a welcome reprieve from the disease and has not seen a new confirmed case since May 9.
Health officials recently confirmed the borough is free of all active cases. Regular testing remains a part of the local fight against the highly contagious disease with hundreds of tests still performed each week. Fairbanks was once designated as a hotspot soon after two clusters of cases were discovered in a long-term case facility and associated with a local physical therapy practice in March.
The new data reported Sunday brings the number of state residents to test positive for the disease to 544 — 152 of which are still deemed “active” cases. Ten Alaskans have died from the disease.
A total of 46 nonresidents have tested positive in the state, a majority of which belong to the seafood industry.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.