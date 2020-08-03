State health officials have linked another Alaskan death to COVID-19, marking the seventh death related to the disease to be reported in the last week and a half.
The deceased was an Anchorage man in his 70s. State health officials did not report that the man had any underlying health conditions.
Also today, the Department of Health and Social Services reported 61 new resident cases and 19 new nonresident cases of the disease.
Fairbanks residents made up four of the 61 new cases confirmed in Alaska residents over the 24 hour period from midnight to 11:59 p.m. Sunday.
The other cases included 40 Anchorage residents and 17 others spread among Juneau, Palmer, Wasilla, Utqiaġvik, Northwest Arctic Borough, Bethel Census Area, Eagle River, Kusilvak Census Area, Metlakatla, Wrangell and Valdez.
These new cases bring the state cumulative total to 3,341. Almost 71% of these cases have been deemed active by state health officials. Cases considered "recovered" are individuals who no longer require isolation, according the state health department.
Seafood industry workers made up 16 of the 19 new nonresident cases reported today; seven in the Kodiak Island Borough, five in the Kenai Peninsula Borough, three in the combined Bristol Bay and Lake and Peninsula Boroughs and one in Juneau.
Other nonresident cases include two North Slope oil industry workers in a currently unknown location and one other unknown industry worker whose location also remains under investigation.
This brings the total number of nonresidents to have tested positive in the state of Alaska to 723. It remains unknown how many of the nonresident cases are considered recovered or active.
One new hospitalization was reported today, bringing the cumulative number of Alaskans to be hospitalized due to COVID-19 to 135. Currently there are 28 patients hospitalized statewide who are confirmed to have the disease and 10 others hospitalized who may have the disease but have yet to receive test results.
A total of 245,807 tests have been conducted. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous three days is 2.27%.
This story will be updated.
