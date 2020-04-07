The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services issued guidance Tuesday for those hoping to hold upcoming religious ceremonies, including Easter and Passover.
The state’s social distancing mandate prohibits “private and public gatherings of non-household members, regardless of the number of people involved. This includes, but is not limited to, weddings, faith gatherings, graduations, and funeral events.”
However, Tuesday's guidelines outline a number of alternatives for individuals and congregations still hoping to celebrate. This includes livestream and drive-in services.
Livestream services are allowed as long as fewer than 10 people are needed to set up and run the livestream and 6 feet of distance is maintained between individuals –– 10 feet if singing is involved. Individuals involved in set up and technical assistance who will not be speaking or singing as part of the service should wear a face mask.
Drive-in services are allowed as long as participants remain in their vehicles throughout the service. According to the health alert, individuals can leave their homes to travel by vehicle to and from the service but must remain in the vehicle the whole time. Additionally, only individuals living in the same residence should travel in the same vehicle together. Vehicles must be parked 6 feet from one another.
The state is allowing religious groups to assemble and distribute Easter baskets as long as those doing the assembling are screened for fever, cough, shortness of breath or other COVID-19 symptoms and questioned regarding any out-of-state travel within the past 14 days or possible close contact with an individual who has COVID-19.
All gatherings to assemble or distribute baskets cannot exceed 10 people, and all individuals must be 6 feet apart at all times. Individuals are urged to wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds prior to and after handling the baskets or basket contents and to wear a cloth face covering when around individuals who are not immediate household members.
