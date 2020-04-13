Gov. Mike Dunleavy and the state Department of Health and Social Services have announced a new COVID-19 health mandate aimed at housing health care workers and homeless people in need of isolation at now-empty university dormitories and hotels.
As the state tally rose Monday to 277 cases of COVID-19, Health Commissioner Adam Crum outlined the need to provide shelter options for specific populations to allow for better isolation to slow the spread of the disease.
Health Mandate 14 announces the state's implementation of a "temporary quarantine and isolation program" using non-congregate housing for populations in need of isolation. These specifically include first responders and health care workers who need to quarantine without exposing their families, homeless families with at least one member who tested positive for COVID-19 who live in congregate shelters and require isolation, and homeless people who require quarantine and isolation.
The new mandate will be in place until rescinded.
The state announced five new cases Monday — four in Anchorage and one in Juneau.
The state reports a total of 32 hospitalizations. This is a cumulative number and does not reflect the number of individuals currently in hospitals. A total of 85 Alaskans have recovered from the disease to date, according to state data.
A total of 7,830 tests have been performed in the state to date.
Of those, 1,800 tests have been performed in Fairbanks by Foundation Health Partners as of Monday, with 60 tests still pending.
Capacity to test has been improved in the Fairbanks area recently with more than 800 test kits available.
Additionally, testing limitations have loosened in the Fairbanks area recently to include those with mild symptoms, said Dr. Mishelle Nace, a pediatrician with Tanana Valley Clinic.
Turnaround time for testing has improved in recent weeks, Nace added. The oldest result the community is currently waiting on is four days old.
"All of this is quite an accomplishment, but it's not the time to let down our guard," Nace warned.
Tanana Chiefs Conference has tested 424 people in the Fairbanks area with 10 tests still pending, according to TCC.
During a Monday evening media briefing, Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink noted Fairbanks was doing a "phenomenal job" of testing its population.
She confirmed that Fairbanks was still considered an area of concern for the disease based on the continued community transmission. The same goes for Anchorage and now Juneau.
"Really Fairbanks deserves a ton of credit," Zink said.
