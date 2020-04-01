Alaska Attorney General Kevin Clarkson has filed a lawsuit against Anchorage resident Juan Lyle Aune over claims of price gouging for N-95 face masks used as protection against COVID-19.
The complaint alleges that Aune purchased the N-95 masks from Alaska stores and then sold them online for a profit.
According to the complaint, Aune is said to have purchased the masks from a number of Alaska stores, including Lowe’s, Home Depot and Spenard Builders Supply.
During one trip to Lowe’s, Aune purchased the store’s entire supply of 3M N95 Respirators – a total of 293 20-packs, the Law Department release states.
Aune allegedly told a Lowe’s employee that he was “flipping” the masks for a profit of about $50 per box. The complaint further alleges that Aune generally purchased 20-packs of N95 respirators for $17 to $23 in local stores and then resold the 20-packs on Amazon for an average price of $89.25. Aune also sold 20-packs of N95 respirators on eBay for as much as $89.99.
“Price gouging is simply unacceptable,” Clarkson said in a statement. “The Department of Law is fully committed to taking action against those who would engage in unscrupulous behavior to profit off of COVID-19.”
The complaint asks the court to impose a separate $25,000 fine for every such sale Aune made.
Aune is also listed as a registered sex offender/child kidnapper in the state of Alaska.
This story will be updated.
